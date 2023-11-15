Looney will come off the bench for Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Dario Saric is getting the starting nod Tuesday, as the Warriors are opting for more spacing on offense. Looney figures to have a big role with the second unit considering the size of Minnesota's frontcourt.
