Looney will come off the bench for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Nuggets.
With Stephen Curry rejoining the starting unit for the first time since returning from a foot injury, Looney will shift to a bench role after starting the last 11 games. He's averaging 2.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per game this postseason.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Could be set for move to bench•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Grabs five boards in 12 minutes•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Back in starting five•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Coming off bench•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Dominates glass in win•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Posts double-double in loss•