Looney is expected to come off the bench with coach Steve Kerr saying he'll start James Wiseman for the rest of the season, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Looney started in 16 of his past 17 appearances for the Warriors, but he averaged only 16.0 minutes during that stretch. The 25-year-old's workload may only be slightly reduced despite shifting to the bench role since Wiseman was already seeing more minutes when both players are healthy.