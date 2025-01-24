Looney is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Looney exited Wednesday's contest against the Kings due to an illness, and while he's good to go Thursday, he'll return to his regular bench role. The big man is averaging 5.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest across his 31 appearances off the bench this season.
