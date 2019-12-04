Warriors' Kevon Looney: Moving to bench
Looney will come off the bench Wednesday against the Hornets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Looney was in the starting five in his return from injury Monday night, but coach Steve Kerr will move him to the bench Wednesday. The motivation for the decision is unclear, but Golden State will roll with Willie Cauley-Stein, Draymond Green and Eric Paschall up front. Looney had just two points, two boards and two blocks in 15 minutes Monday.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.