Warriors' Kevon Looney: Moving to bench

Looney will come off the bench Wednesday against the Hornets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Looney was in the starting five in his return from injury Monday night, but coach Steve Kerr will move him to the bench Wednesday. The motivation for the decision is unclear, but Golden State will roll with Willie Cauley-Stein, Draymond Green and Eric Paschall up front. Looney had just two points, two boards and two blocks in 15 minutes Monday.