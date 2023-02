Looney had 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 119-114 overtime loss to Minnesota.

Looney fell just one rebound shy of his first double-double since Jan. 22 and shot efficiently. He's scored in double figures in two of his last three contests, but his shot volume continues to be limited. Looney is averaging only 4.7 field-goal attempts over his last 10 contests.