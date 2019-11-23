Warriors' Kevon Looney: Nearing return to action
Looney (hamstring) will practice with Golden State on Sunday before his availability for Monday's game against the Thunder is determined, Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Looney has been getting work with the G League team over the last week, and if he checks out OK on Sunday, he could be given the green light to return Monday. He hasn't taken the court since Oct. 24 against Los Angles due to a right hamstring injury.
