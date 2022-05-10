Looney supplied eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one block and one steal over 15 minutes during Monday's 101-98 win over the Grizzlies.

Looney played just 15 minutes in the contest, but he provided excellent production with eight points and nine boards. This was his best game of the postseason, as he tied his high mark in points and registered his best rebounding effort. Looney started the first four contests of the playoffs for Golden State but has come off the bench in each of the subsequent five games.