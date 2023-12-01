Looney racked up two points (0-4 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 13 minutes during Thursday's 120-114 win over the Clippers.

Looney played his second-fewest minutes of the season and failed to deliver meaningful production again. Over his last five appearances (all starts), Looney has averaged just 4.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 21.0 minutes per game. At this point, Dario Saric is the more attractive fantasy option in Golden State's frontcourt, regardless of who's in the starting lineup.