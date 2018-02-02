Play

Warriors' Kevon Looney: Not listed on injury report

Looney (illness) was not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Kings.

Barring any major setbacks, it seems like Looney will be good to go Friday night after missing Tuesday's contest against the Jazz due to stomach issues. Looney saw an uptick in minutes in mid-January but it didn't last long, as he has averaged just under 13 minutes per game in his last four appearances.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories