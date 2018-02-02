Warriors' Kevon Looney: Not listed on injury report
Looney (illness) was not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Kings.
Barring any major setbacks, it seems like Looney will be good to go Friday night after missing Tuesday's contest against the Jazz due to stomach issues. Looney saw an uptick in minutes in mid-January but it didn't last long, as he has averaged just under 13 minutes per game in his last four appearances.
