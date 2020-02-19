Warriors' Kevon Looney: Not on report
Looney (hip) is not on the injury report ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Rockets.
An ongoing hip issue has kept Looney sidelined for much of the season, including for the Warriors' final game before the break against Phoenix. The veteran should be set to return Thursday, however he's not much of a fantasy consideration.
