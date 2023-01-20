Looney will be available off the bench Thursday against Boston, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Looney will not start for the first time this season as Coach Steve Kerr opts for a small ball lineup that features an Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green frontcourt. Considering Boston has also shown the propensity to play small, Looney could be squeezed off the floor and will force fantasy managers to proceed with caution.