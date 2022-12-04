Looney supplied nine points (3-4 FG, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block over 27 minutes during Saturday's 120-101 win over the Rockets.

Looney grabbed 12 boards for the third time in his last five games, continuing to function admirably as the Warriors' starting center. He currently sits as the 139th ranked player in 12-team formats, a ranking that is somewhat flattering given his limited offerings. While technically a viable asset, managers would be better served viewing him as more of a streaming option moving forward.