Warriors' Kevon Looney: Offers very little in spot start
Looney tallied two points (1-5 FG), eight rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 129-107 loss to Portland.
Looney moved into the starting lineup Wednesday, filling in for DeMarcus Cousins (rest) who was sitting on the sidelines. The temporary promotion did little to increase Looney's production as he and most of the Warriors players struggled on both ends of the floor. Cousins will return to the starting lineup after the All-Star break, likely sending Looney back to his bench role, limiting his value to deeper formats only.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Starting Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Scores 10 points in comfortable win•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Career-high 15 points in win•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Brings defense off bench•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Bench role incoming•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Another 12-rebound game•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...