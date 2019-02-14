Warriors' Kevon Looney: Offers very little in spot start

Looney tallied two points (1-5 FG), eight rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 129-107 loss to Portland.

Looney moved into the starting lineup Wednesday, filling in for DeMarcus Cousins (rest) who was sitting on the sidelines. The temporary promotion did little to increase Looney's production as he and most of the Warriors players struggled on both ends of the floor. Cousins will return to the starting lineup after the All-Star break, likely sending Looney back to his bench role, limiting his value to deeper formats only.