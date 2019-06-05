Warriors' Kevon Looney: Officially out for NBA Finals

Coach Steve Kerr confirmed Tuesday that Looney (collarbone) has been ruled out for the remainder of the Warriors' NBA Finals series with the Raptors, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Kerr didn't provide a specific timeline for Looney's return, but it was always expected that he would require more than a couple of weeks to recover from the fractured collarbone he sustained in the Warriors' Game 2 win. With Looney out of the picture, Andrew Bogut and Jordan Bell are next in line to fill minutes at center behind starter DeMarcus Cousins for the remaining three-to-five contests in the series.

