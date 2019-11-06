Warriors' Kevon Looney: Out another two weeks
Looney (hamstring) will be reevaluated in two weeks.
Looney has been sidelined since the season opener with a neuropathic condition in his right hamstring. He recently underwent a battery of tests, which showed encouraging results, though he's still expected to miss the next two weeks.
