Looney (ankle) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Looney suffered a sprained ankle during Tuesday night's loss to Boston, and it's severe enough that he'll likely miss at least the next seven or eight games. With James Wiseman (wrist) also sidelined and Marquese Chris (leg) out for the season, the Warriors may have to get creative with their rotations until Wiseman returns. In the short term, Golden State may have no choice but to go small with Draymond Green at the five.