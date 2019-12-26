Warriors' Kevon Looney: Out Friday, Saturday
Looney (abdomen) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns and Saturday's matchup against the Mavericks, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
A strained left abdomen will result in three consecutive absences for Looney, who has appeared in only 10 games this season. His next opportunity to take the floor will arrive Tuesday against the Spurs.
