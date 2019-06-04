Warriors' Kevon Looney: Out indefinitely with broken collarbone

Looney suffered a broken collarbone in Sunday's NBA Finals Game 2 against the Raptors and is out indefinitely, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Looney was forced to exit Sunday's game after suffering the injury, and now it looks as though he will miss the remainder of the Finals. In his absence, Demarcus Cousins saw a much larger role and had some success. Cousins will likely continue to see a larger role with Looney out, and Andrew Bogut could also see more minutes as well.