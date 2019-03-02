Warriors' Kevon Looney: Out Saturday

Looney will not play in Saturday's matchup with the 76ers due to right pelvic soreness, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Looney presumably picked up the injury in Thursday's loss to the Magic. While it is not considered serious, the Warriors will opt to err on the side of caution. In his absence, Jordan Bell and Jonas Jerebko could see some extra run.

