Looney (ankle) is out Saturday against the Hornets, but there's a belief that Tuesday against the Knicks could be a target return date, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

A sprained left ankle has kept Lonney shelved since Feb. 4, but a return appears imminent even though he'll sit out through the weekend. James Wiseman (wrist) is also expected to return around the same time. More information should arrive as gameday draws closer.