Warriors' Kevon Looney: Out Saturday vs. 76ers
Looney (hip) won't play Saturday against the 76ers.
Looney will miss a fourth straight matchup as he continues to work back from hip soreness. His next chance to play arrives Tuesday against the Clippers.
