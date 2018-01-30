Play

Warriors' Kevon Looney: Out Tuesday with stomach issue

Looney is out for Tuesday's game against Utah due to a stomach issue, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

It's unclear how serious the issue is and if it will keep him out for more than one game. Regardless, in his absence, Omri Casspi, Patrick McCaw, Andre Iguodala and David West are all candidates to see slight upticks in workload.

