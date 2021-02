Looney won't return to Tuesday's game against the Celtics due to a left ankle sprain.

Looney had four points (2-5 FG), three rebounds and three assists in 13 minutes during the first half before suffering the injury. It's a rough break for the Warriors, who now have zero available centers since James Wiseman (wrist) is already sidelined. Eric Paschall and Draymond Green should see extra run at center for Golden State, and Juan Toscano-Anderson may also have an increased role in the frontcourt.