Warriors' Kevon Looney: Planning to take threes

Looney said he's planning on taking more three-pointers this season, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. According to Looney, "Steve [Kerr] gave me the green light. Well, he gave me the green light before, but this one, it feels a little different. Like, even if you miss, I want you to keep shooting because we need you to make that shot."

Looney went 1-for-10 from beyond the arc last season and is 5-for-26 (19.2%) for his career. That said, there's some evidence to suggest Looney could develop a passable three-pointer. Notably, he shot 21-of-42 from 16 feet to the three-point line last season. That's not a large sample, but it's encouraging. Chances are, Looney's main contributions will continue to come from the paint, and 225 of his 281 made field goals last season came at the rim.