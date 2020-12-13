Looney ended with eight points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 18 minutes during Saturday's 107-105 preseason victory over Denver.

Looney got the starting nod for the Warriors, a role that could stick heading into the regular season. James Wiseman (undisclosed) remains sidelined but should be ready to go come opening night. Both he and Marquese Chriss will be battling Looney for the center minutes, making all three of them risky fantasy options. Of all three players, Wiseman is likely to have the most upside, at least in the long term.