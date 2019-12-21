Warriors' Kevon Looney: Plays just six minutes Friday
Looney recorded just four rebounds in six minutes during Friday's 106-102 victory over New Orleans.
Looney basically remained irrelevant Friday, leaving the bench for just six minutes. Since returning from injury, Looney is yet to see any sort of meaningful minutes. He is either still being troubled by the injury or the Warriors are simply being extra-cautious. Either way, based on what we have seen, Looney is a long way from having standard league value.
