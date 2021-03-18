Looney registered seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt) six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 23 minutes during Wednesday's win against the Rockets.

The 25-year-old received extra run tonight with James Wiseman (COVID-19 protocol) out for at least the next seven days. Looney matched his season-high with two blocks while playing a season-high 23 minutes. Looney doesn't have a high fantasy ceiling, but feel free to stream him while Wiseman is sidelined if you need low-end points, rebounds and blocks.