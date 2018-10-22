Warriors' Kevon Looney: Plays well in 19 minutes Sunday
Looney totaled 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 19 minutes during Sunday's 100-98 loss to Denver.
Looney appears to have locked down a 20-minute role off the Warriors bench, providing some nice, albeit low volume production Sunday. Despite coming off the bench behind Damian Jones, Looney is the guy to own what it comes to the Warriors center rotation. He is probably only a viable option in deeper formats but the defensive numbers are valuable as a streaming option in standard leagues if you are in need in those areas.
