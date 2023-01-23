Looney had 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-8 FT), 10 rebounds, one block and two steals over 20 minutes during Sunday's 120-116 loss to the Nets.

Looney missed just two shots from the field and registered double-digit rebounds for the ninth time across his last 12 appearances. It wouldn't be shocking if this double-double moves Looney back to the starting lineup ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Grizzlies, as he has started in all but two outings this season. He's averaging 7.5 points and 11.9 rebounds per game in January.