Looney closed with 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and four blocks across 34 minutes during Friday's 127-119 loss to the Hawks.

Despite Looney's efforts, the Warriors extended their losing streak away from home to 10 games. Looney wasn't 100 percent at the beginning of the month and his minutes trailed off as a result, but he's absolutely rolling now with four straight games with double-digit rebounds and five total blocks in that stretch.