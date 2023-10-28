Looney racked up eight points (4-6 FG), 12 rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals over 28 minutes during Friday's 122-114 victory over Sacramento.

As usual, Looney wasn't much of a factor on the offensive end Friday, but the big man compensated by performing well in nearly every other regard. The UCLA product led the Warriors with 12 boards and surprisingly finished second on the team with six dimes, behind only Chris Paul's 12. Looney also flourished on the defensive end after finishing without a steal or block in the season-opener Tuesday. Looney doesn't figure to spread stats this widely on a consistent basis, so fantasy managers should continue to view him mostly as a rebound specialist capable of chipping in a defensive stat or two.