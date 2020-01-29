Warriors' Kevon Looney: Practices fully Wednesday
Looney (abdomen) participated fully in Wednesday's practice and is hoping to return during Golden State's road trip, which ends next Wednesday in Brooklyn, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Looney hasn't played since Dec. 23 -- a span of 17 games -- but is reportedly closing in on a return. He should be tentatively considered questionable for Thursday's game in Boston.
