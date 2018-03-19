Warriors' Kevon Looney: Probable Monday vs. Spurs

Looney is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Warriors with a jaw contusion.

Looney's presence on Monday's injury report is likely just precautionary, as the big man is coming off scoring a career-high 13 points on top of six blocks in Saturday's victory over the Suns. Expect Looney to be active and in line to play a similar minutes load off the bench Monday.

