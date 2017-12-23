Warriors' Kevon Looney: Probable Saturday with strained glute

Looney is probable for Saturday's contest against the Nuggets due to a gluteal strain.

It's unclear as to when he suffered the injury, though it apparently gave him some discomfort at morning shootaround. If he ends up sidelined, Omri Casspi is a strong candidate to see extended run.

