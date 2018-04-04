Warriors' Kevon Looney: Probable Thursday vs. Indiana

Looney (illness) is probable for Thursday's game against the Pacers.

Looney was absent from Tuesday's tilt against OKC as a result of an illness, though the extra time off has apparently helped him feel better. More information on his status should arrive following the team's Thursday morning shootaround.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories