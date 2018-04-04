Warriors' Kevon Looney: Probable Thursday vs. Indiana
Looney (illness) is probable for Thursday's game against the Pacers.
Looney was absent from Tuesday's tilt against OKC as a result of an illness, though the extra time off has apparently helped him feel better. More information on his status should arrive following the team's Thursday morning shootaround.
