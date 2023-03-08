Looney (back) is probable for Thursday's game in Memphis.
The back issue hampered Looney during Tuesday's loss to the Thunder, limiting him to just 11 minutes, but he'll continue to power through Thursday. He's not much more than a rebounding specialist in fantasy hoops, though.
