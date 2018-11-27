Warriors' Kevon Looney: Productive on second unit

Looney generated six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes in the Warriors' 116-110 win over the Magic on Monday.

Looney has been offering modest but steady production relative to playing time off the bench, and he's been making good use of his opportunity over the last three games in particular. The fourth-year big is 8-for-9 from the field over that span, and he continues to be a solid presence on the boards as well. Looney has averaged 5.5 rebounds across 19.7 minutes in 13 November contests, and his role in the frontcourt rotation should continue affording him minutes in the high teens-low 20s on average moving forward.