Looney totaled four points (2-4 FG), 22 rebounds, seven assists and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 123-116 victory over the Kings in Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Looney didn't make an impact as a scoring threat, but he was outstanding doing all the little things needed to get a win in a tough environment. The 22 rebounds represent the third straight game in which he pulls down double-digit boards in the series, but unfortunately for him, he doesn't contribute enough on offense as a scorer to have more value in fantasy formats.