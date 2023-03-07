Looney is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder due to back soreness.

Looney is a late addition to the injury report, and if he sits out Tuesday's game, it will be his first absence of the season. The center has been better than usual lately, scoring in double figures across seven of the past nine games and averaging 9.9 points, 11.4 boards and 1.9 assists in 25.3 minutes. If he sits out, more minutes will probably go to JaMychal Green and Jonathan Kuminga.