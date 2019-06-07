Warriors' Kevon Looney: Questionable for Game 4
Looney (collarbone) is listed as questionable for Friday's Game 4 against Toronto.
This is quite the turn of events considering Looney was originally ruled out of the NBA Finals just two days ago with a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture. He's averaged just over 20 minutes per game throughout the playoffs, but there's no guarantee he'll see the same amount of run with DeMarcus Cousins (quad) now back in the mix.
