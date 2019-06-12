Warriors' Kevon Looney: Questionable for Game 6
Looney (chest) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's Game 6 against Toronto, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Looney was clearly fighting through considerable pain in Game 5, but despite the questionable designation, the expectation is that he'll gut it out again Thursday night. Looney didn't have a major statistical impact in Game 5 (four points, three rebounds), but he's been among Golden State's best team defenders all season, and if he's ultimately cleared for Game 6, he'll be among the bodies the Warriors throw at Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol.
