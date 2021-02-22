Looney (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game at New York.
The 25-year-old went through a full practice Monday and appears on track to return from his 11-game absence Tuesday, though he's officially considered questionable. Barring a setback, Looney should be able to rejoin the starting lineup, which would push Draymond Green back to power forward. James Wiseman (wrist) also may be able to play, so he and Looney will likely split the work at center if both players are cleared.
