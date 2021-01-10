Looney is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Raptors due to left hip soreness.

Looney has yet to miss a game this season, and over the past three contests, he's averaging 6.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 12.0 minutes. If he ends up shelved Sunday, James Wiseman, Draymond Green and Eric Paschall could all see extra run.