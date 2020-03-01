Warriors' Kevon Looney: Questionable Sunday
Looney (hip) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against Washington.
Looney has been bothered by the hip for much of the year, but he's played in each of the last five games, including logging 15 minutes in Saturday's win over the Suns. Look for an update closer to game time.
