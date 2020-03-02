Warriors' Kevon Looney: Questionable Tuesday
Looney (hip) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against Denver.
The center was sidelined during Sunday's loss against the Wizards with a hip injury, and the same consequence is possible Tuesday. Marquese Chris will likely seize an increased role once again if Looney is held out for a second straight contest.
