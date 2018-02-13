Warriors' Kevon Looney: Questionable Wednesday vs. Portland
Looney is dealing with a sore right knee and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Looney likely picked up the injury during Monday's tilt with the Suns, though it's at least somewhat encouraging that he's not being ruled out a day in advance. With Draymond Green (finger) also questionable, there could be a ton of minutes available in the frontcourt for a guy like Omri Casspi. Look for another update on Looney following the team's morning shootaround.
