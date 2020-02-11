Play

Warriors' Kevon Looney: Questionable Wednesday

Looney (hip) is listed as questionable Wednesday against Phoenix.

Looney has been bothered by the hip issue on and off all year, and it's possible the Warriors could hold him out Wednesday as a precaution heading into the All-Star break. He's played between 10 and 18 minutes in each of the last five games.

More News
Our Latest Stories