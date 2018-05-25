Warriors' Kevon Looney: Quiet again in Game 5 start
Looney mustered four points (2-2 FG), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Golden State's 98-94 loss to the Rockets in Game 5 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Thursday.
Looney drew a second straight start for Andre Iguodala (knee), but he was understandably a bit player on offense yet again. The third-year forward has posted four consecutive four-point efforts, cementing his slotting as a cost-effective DFS punt play at most in postseason contests. Iguodala's status for Saturday's critical Game 6 remains firmly up in the air, leaving open the possibility of a third straight run with the first unit for Looney.
