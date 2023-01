Looney accumulated four points (2-4 FG), 17 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 120-114 victory over the Cavaliers.

Looney was solid on limited chances from the field and dominated on the boards. He snagged 11 of his 17 rebounds on the defensive end. Looney also swatted away two shots, marking his first two blocks since Jan. 4.